Seven-language digital portal enhances pilgrim experience at two Holy Mosques

Accessible via WhatsApp and the Haramain portal’s live chat, the system categorizes services into ritual, health, community, and enrichment sectors, allowing users to navigate tasks seamlessly.

Photo credit: SPA

The platform also offers an instant inquiry service staffed by multilingual specialists and a dedicated system for submitting and tracking complaints, ensuring a high-quality, responsive experience for visitors to the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

