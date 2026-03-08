EN
    Seven-language digital portal enhances pilgrim experience at two Holy Mosques

    03:25, 8 March 2026

    The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques launched a comprehensive digital platform providing over 40 specialized services to pilgrims in seven languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, Chinese, Turkish, French, and Malay, SPA reports. 

    Photo credit: SPA

    Accessible via WhatsApp and the Haramain portal’s live chat, the system categorizes services into ritual, health, community, and enrichment sectors, allowing users to navigate tasks seamlessly.

    S Arabia
    The platform also offers an instant inquiry service staffed by multilingual specialists and a dedicated system for submitting and tracking complaints, ensuring a high-quality, responsive experience for visitors to the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

    Recall that Friday sermons at two Holy Mosques to be translated into 15 languages.

    Saudi Arabia Hajj Religion Society AI Middle East
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
