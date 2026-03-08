Seven-language digital portal enhances pilgrim experience at two Holy Mosques
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques launched a comprehensive digital platform providing over 40 specialized services to pilgrims in seven languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, Chinese, Turkish, French, and Malay, SPA reports.
Accessible via WhatsApp and the Haramain portal’s live chat, the system categorizes services into ritual, health, community, and enrichment sectors, allowing users to navigate tasks seamlessly.
The platform also offers an instant inquiry service staffed by multilingual specialists and a dedicated system for submitting and tracking complaints, ensuring a high-quality, responsive experience for visitors to the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.
