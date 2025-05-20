Historic international aitys of Kazakh and Kyrgyz akyns held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

The event marked the 10th anniversary of Aitysh/Aitys: Art of Improvisation being inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Jointly organized by the Permanent Delegations of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to UNESCO, this cultural gathering celebrated the deep-rooted friendship and shared heritage between the two fraternal nations.

The event also offered a unique opportunity for the Kazakh and Kyrgyz communities in France and Europe to witness this living art form firsthand, performed by some of the finest improvisational poets from both countries.

Permanent Delegates, Ambassadors Askar Abdrakhmanov (Kazakhstan) and Sadyk Sher-Niyaz (Kyrgyz Republic) delivered welcoming remarks, emphasizing the role of Aitys as a cultural bridge that unites peoples through poetry, wit, and wisdom.

In his official written address to the event participants, Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Kazakh Parliament Erlan Koshanov, noted that Aitys is a refined art form rooted in the ancient traditions of the Kazakh people. He underlined the significance of this gathering, taking place for the first time at UNESCO, as a strong testament to the international recognition of Aitys. Speaker Koshanov wished the audience a meaningful cultural experience and expressed his best wishes to the participating poets.

A congratulatory message from Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, was also read out.

The historic event featured performances from eight outstanding akyns – four each travelling from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It was preceded by a welcoming musical and poetic greeting from outstanding Kazakh veteran akyn Boribay Orazymbet who was specially invited for this purpose from the city of Shymkent.

Two celebrated poets and current members of parliament –Amanzhol Altay (Kazakhstan) and Mirlan Samyikojo (Kyrgyz Republic) – skillfully moderated the Aitys. The jury included, among others, Mazhilis members Nurtai Sabilyanov and Zhanarbek Ashimzhan, Jogorku Kenesh member Shairbek Tashiev, Director of the Manas Theatre Nurbek Talantbekov.

The Grand Prix were awarded to Aibek Kaliev and Azamat Bolgonbaev. Diplomas for the 1st place were awarded to Didar Kamiyev and Akmatbek Sultan uulu, diplomas for the 2nd place were awarded to Meirbek Sultankhan and Amantai Kutmanaliev, and diplomas for the 3rd place were awarded to Abai Zholmagambetov and Maksat Kuluev.

On behalf of Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage, Boribay Orazymbet and Akmatbek Sultan uulu received certificates of honor for the best exploration in their performances of the common heritage of the Turkic peoples.

The organizers expressed sincere gratitude for their support to this initiative to the UNESCO Secretariat, public institutions of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan — including the parliaments of the two nations, the AMANAT political party, the International Union of Aitys Poets and Traditional Performers, the municipalities of Shymkent, and the regions of Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and Mangystau, as well as to the Aitysh Public Foundation and Association Aitysh France, private sponsors, and all other partners who supported the event.

The meeting embodied a celebration of the spiritual depth and emotional power of Aitys, reaffirming its role as a force of unity among peoples. This historical gathering also became a vivid reflection of the shared intangible cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan – now proudly showcased in UNESCO and in the heart of Europe.

