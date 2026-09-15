Hidden in space: U.S. confirms weapons in orbit

“The United States now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action,” Meink said at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference near Washington, DC.

He did not disclose the weapons’ type, number or capabilities. Meink said acknowledging their existence was important for deterrence, but providing operational details “would actually not benefit deterrence.”

The US Space Force’s warfighting framework describes space control as encompassing both defensive and offensive operations, including actions that could disrupt adversary satellites or their communications. It does not identify the weapons Meink said are currently in orbit.

Meink said the weapons would help protect satellites that US forces rely on for communications, navigation and missile warnings, allowing military operations to continue if those systems come under threat.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China had launched two new groups of remote-sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country’s northwest.