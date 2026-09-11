EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    China launches new remote sensing satellite groups

    15:25, 11 September 2026

    China launched two new groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

    China
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups were launched at 5:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully.

    China
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    They are primarily used for scientific experiments, land and resource surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and reduction.

    China
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The launch marked the 666th mission of the Long March carrier rockets.

    Earlier, a team from Japan's Hokkaido University announced that Mercury's radius had shrunk by over 10 kilometers as the inside of the planet cooled down.

    Space China Space exploration Asia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All