China launches new remote sensing satellite groups

The satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups were launched at 5:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully.

Photo credit: Xinhua

They are primarily used for scientific experiments, land and resource surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and reduction.

Photo credit: Xinhua

The launch marked the 666th mission of the Long March carrier rockets.

Earlier, a team from Japan's Hokkaido University announced that Mercury's radius had shrunk by over 10 kilometers as the inside of the planet cooled down.