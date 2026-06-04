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    Heavy rain in Aktobe close to annual precipitation

    18:22, 4 June 2026

    The Aktobe City Situation Center has received around 1,500 calls, mostly related to water pumping, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Heavy rain in Aktobe nears annual precipitation
    Photo credit: Altynai Sagyndykova/Qazinform

    Heavy rains continue in Aktobe. Sewage trucks are working around the clock and have already pumped out 110,000 cubic meters of water.

    "Thirty locations have been designated around the city for stormwater discharge. Currently, 110 sewage trucks, five pumping stations, and motor pumps are operating in two shifts. According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, the downpours may continue for another week. The amount of precipitation already received in the city is close to the annual norm," the Aktobe City Akimat (administration) reported.

    Heavy rain in Aktobe nears annual precipitation
    Photo credit: Altynai Sagyndykova/Qazinform

    According to the situation center, around 1,500 calls were received over the past 24 hours. No residential flooding has been reported, though water pumping operations were carried out in courtyards.

    The city administration has temporarily closed some streets to perform pumping operations.

    Earlier, Kazhydromet forecast continued unsettled weather across Kazakhstan for June 3–5.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Aktobe Aktobe region rains Incidents
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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