Kazakhstan braces for rain and thunderstorms in coming days

A deep cyclone continues to affect much of Kazakhstan, bringing rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and, in some areas, hail and squalls.

Heavy rainfall is expected to affect western Kazakhstan on June 4 before moving into northwestern and northern regions on June 4–5. The southeast is forecast to experience heavy precipitation on June 6, while eastern and southern parts of the country are expected to remain largely dry.

Daytime highs will range between +22°C and +30°C in western, northwestern and northern Kazakhstan. Hot weather will continue across the northeast and east, with temperatures reaching +30°C to +37°C, while the southeast is expected to experience a slight decline in temperatures to +25°C to +33°C.