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    Kazakh President tours Defense Tech IT Park in Almaty

    17:00, 4 May 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the Defense Ministry’s new Defense Tech initiative on Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakh President tours Defense Tech IT Park in Almaty
    Photo credit: Akorda

    This initiative Defense Tech creates an innovation ecosystem to identify, select, and fast-track local technological solutions for the needs of the Armed Forces and national security system.

    Kazakh President tours Defense Tech IT Park in Almaty
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Within the framework of the project, a permanent mechanism is being created to work with innovative teams and scientific-technical organizations.

    A Defense Tech coordination office has been established at Astana Hub, providing constant communication between the Defense Ministry, tech entrepreneurs, scientific organizations, and industry partners.

    As part of the initiative's development, the Defense Tech IT Park has opened in Almaty. This multifunctional innovation hub, based at the Army House, showcases cutting-edge technological solutions and promising defense and security projects developed by domestic IT companies and startup teams.

    Earlier today, the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting with Executive Vice President at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) Trixie LohMirmand. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry IT technologies Army Armed Forces
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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