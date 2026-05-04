Kazakh President tours Defense Tech IT Park in Almaty

This initiative Defense Tech creates an innovation ecosystem to identify, select, and fast-track local technological solutions for the needs of the Armed Forces and national security system.

Photo credit: Akorda

Within the framework of the project, a permanent mechanism is being created to work with innovative teams and scientific-technical organizations.

A Defense Tech coordination office has been established at Astana Hub, providing constant communication between the Defense Ministry, tech entrepreneurs, scientific organizations, and industry partners.

As part of the initiative's development, the Defense Tech IT Park has opened in Almaty. This multifunctional innovation hub, based at the Army House, showcases cutting-edge technological solutions and promising defense and security projects developed by domestic IT companies and startup teams.

Earlier today, the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting with Executive Vice President at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) Trixie LohMirmand.