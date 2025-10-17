Head of State urges to pay close attention to effective emergency response

Congratulating rescuers ahead of their professional day - Emergency Rescuer's Day – at Akorda, the Kazakh President said: “The actions of rescue services at both the central and regional levels represent a single, well-coordinated mechanism.”

In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to focus on automating management processes and actively introducing digitalization and other modern technologies, including artificial intelligence.

As part of the Law and Order ideology, the Ministry is already taking measures to strengthen safety at industrial facilities, significantly tightening fire safety requirements and construction standards. It is necessary to persistently and clearly educate citizens, especially children and young people, about safety rules during fires, floods, and earthquakes. People must know how to act in times of disaster, while also observing all safety measures in everyday life, stated the Kazakh President.

President Tokayev also highlighted the importance of promoting responsible behavior in society during outdoor recreation, swimming in open waters, mountain climbing, driving in adverse weather, and other situations that pose risks to health and life.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said a rescuer should become one of the most prestigious professions.