EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State urges to pay close attention to effective emergency response

    13:32, 17 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan called on the Government and the Ministry concerned to "give close attention to the timely prevention and effective elimination of emergencies," Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Head of State urges to pay close attention to effective emergency response
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Congratulating rescuers ahead of their professional day - Emergency Rescuer's Day – at Akorda, the Kazakh President said: “The actions of rescue services at both the central and regional levels represent a single, well-coordinated mechanism.”

    In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to focus on automating management processes and actively introducing digitalization and other modern technologies, including artificial intelligence.

    As part of the Law and Order ideology, the Ministry is already taking measures to strengthen safety at industrial facilities, significantly tightening fire safety requirements and construction standards. It is necessary to persistently and clearly educate citizens, especially children and young people, about safety rules during fires, floods, and earthquakes. People must know how to act in times of disaster, while also observing all safety measures in everyday life, stated the Kazakh President.

    President Tokayev also highlighted the importance of promoting responsible behavior in society during outdoor recreation, swimming in open waters, mountain climbing, driving in adverse weather, and other situations that pose risks to health and life.

    Earlier, it was reported the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has congratulated rescuers ahead of their professional day - Emergency Rescuer's Day – the country marks on October 19. 

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said a rescuer should become one of the most prestigious professions. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Holidays Ministries Flooding Fires Earthquake Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All