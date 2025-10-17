Rescuer should become one of the most prestigious professions, Kazakh President

He said the Emergencies Ministry was reestablished five years ago. Financing of this sector rose 2.5 times more from the republican budget. Certain and efficient measures were taken. 1,700 units of specialized machinery were bought, and 42 firefighting and rescue stations were built across the country.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President also prioritized improving rescuers’ social improvement. He emphasized over the past two years, the salaries of the Emergencies Ministry grew by 77%.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the growing importance of training highly skilled professionals, next-generation rescuers, in light of the increasing frequency of natural and man-made disasters worldwide.

To meet this challenge, the Kokshetau Technical Institute has been transformed into the Malik Gabdullin Academy of Civil Protection. The goal is to make the rescuer profession one of the most prestigious in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President Tokayev said the Emergency Situations Ministry employees have rescued nearly 225,000 people in five years.