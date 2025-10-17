Emergency Situations Ministry employees have rescued nearly 225,000 people in five years, President Tokayev

Hailing the strategic importance of the civil protection sector for the country, the President expressed gratitude to the heroes of peacetime.

The first article of our Constitution proclaims the individual and human life as the highest values of the state. Every employee in the field of civil protection works selflessly for the safety of the country and the well-being of our citizens. Indeed, being a rescuer means being constantly ready for any emergency, saving human lives regardless of danger. It is certainly a very honorable and responsible mission. Our people are proud of such brave, courageous, and, most importantly, truly patriotic citizens as you. Your dedicated service is a wonderful example for the younger generation, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of Kazakhstan reminded that rescuers have borne the heaviest burden during natural disasters that the country has faced in recent years.

Last year, during large-scale floods, you saved people from the natural disaster and evacuated them to safe areas. You fought resolutely against forest fires in Kostanay, Semey, and other regions. Visiting areas affected by emergencies, I saw with my own eyes your truly heroic work. Therefore, it can be said with full confidence that thanks to the high professionalism and tireless efforts of civil protection specialists, we have together overcome all challenges. Overall, Emergency Situations Ministry employees have saved the lives of about 225,000 people over the past five years. They have also participated in humanitarian missions abroad, once again proving their exceptional professionalism. In doing so, they have contributed to enhancing our country’s international standing. On this occasion, I would like once again to express my sincere gratitude to all our rescuers, said the Head of State.

