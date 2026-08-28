Kazakh Government resigns ahead of newly elected Qurultay's session
11:15, 28 August 2026
The Government of Kazakhstan, led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, has stepped down ahead of the 1st session of the newly elected Qurultay, Qazinform News Agency reports.
President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding decree.
According to the document, the Cabinet will continue to perform its duties until a new composition of the Government is approved.
Earlier, it was reported that the first session of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan of the first convocation, with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, started its work.