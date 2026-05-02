Head of State secures release of Kazakh citizen detained in Poland

According to Smadiyarov, the Head of State consistently advocates for the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens, including those abroad.

"During a recent telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his sincere gratitude for the constructive cooperation between our countries in this difficult situation," Aibek Smadiyarov wrote on social media.

The Head of State also deemed it appropriate to express gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his assistance in achieving a mutually acceptable outcome.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will send letters to Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, thanking them for Poland's balanced approach under the circumstances.

On May 1, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended greetings to Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day.