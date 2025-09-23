Head of State receives FIFA President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Federation for its assistance in implementing the FIFA Arena program, which aims to support children's football and create modern sports infrastructure.

The Head of State expressed confidence that, partnering with FIFA, Kazakhstan can become a model for the dynamic development of football in the region.

In turn, Gianni Infantino thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his attention to football and affirmed FIFA's commitment to assist with joint projects aimed at raising the level of national football.

As previously stated, the Head of State met with the President of the European Council, António Costa.

Earlier Kazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York.