EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State extends condolences to family and relatives of poet Temirkhan Medetbek

    13:28, 10 May 2025

    President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to the family and relatives of outstanding Kazakh poet and public figure, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, State Prize laureate Temirkhan Medetbek, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    “Being a promoter of original Kazakh literature and art, Temirkhan Medetbek devoted his life to national spirituality. His works returning us to the ancient Turkic origins were highly appreciated by the readers. Being a truly creative personality, he made a significant contribution to the development of the national press. The bright image of Temirkhan Medetbek, who left behind a rich literary heritage, will forever remain in our hearts,’ reads the telegram.

    Earlier it was reported that Temirkhan Medetbek passed away at the age of 80.

    Society President Singers, poets Culture
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All