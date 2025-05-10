Head of State extends condolences to family and relatives of poet Temirkhan Medetbek

“Being a promoter of original Kazakh literature and art, Temirkhan Medetbek devoted his life to national spirituality. His works returning us to the ancient Turkic origins were highly appreciated by the readers. Being a truly creative personality, he made a significant contribution to the development of the national press. The bright image of Temirkhan Medetbek, who left behind a rich literary heritage, will forever remain in our hearts,’ reads the telegram.

Earlier it was reported that Temirkhan Medetbek passed away at the age of 80.