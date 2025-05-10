Outstanding Kazakh poet Temirkhan Medetbek passed away

He expressed condolences to the entire Kazakh people and the readers of the poet.

Temirkhan Medetbek was born March 6, 1945 in Turkistan region. He studied philology at the Abai Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute (now National Pedagogical University).

From 1968 to 2002, he worked on radio and television, in different newspapers and journals as well as in creative organizations.

He was the second secretary at the Union of Kazakhstan Writers. In 2003, he was appointed the editor-in-chief of Aqiqat magazine.

His first collection of poems titled as "Zhanymnyn Zhas Kuragy" was published in 1970. More than a dozen collections of poems were released, which were highly appreciated by readers and critics.

He also authored literary-critical works "Abai Alemi" (Abai's World) in 1995 and "Baba Dasturdin Murageri Kim: Tugan Adebiet Turaly Oilar" (Who is the Heir of Ancient Traditions: Thoughts about National Literature) in 2001.

In the collection ‘Kok Turikter Saryny” (Songs of Turkic People) (2002), he raises the problems of modernity based on the example of ancient Turkic epics.