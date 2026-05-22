Head of State briefed on legal support for constitutional reform

Koshanov reported that the parliament adopted seven constitutional laws, that ensure the practical implementation of the new Constitution's provisions, efficiently and on time. Among them are the constitutional laws "On the President", "On the Qurultay and the Status of its Deputies", "On the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi", "On the Status of the Capital", "On the Special Legal Regime of the City of Alatau," and others.

The Majilis chairman said that the work on these constitutional laws was conducted openly with active public and expert engagement. Overall, since the beginning of the session, the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament has successfully passed and sent 89 draft laws to the Senate. In particular, these include the Construction and Digital Codes, laws on artificial intelligence, banks and banking activities, crime prevention, amendments to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes, public service, state awards, science issues, raising the status of teachers, anti-corruption, the activities of private bailiffs, and others.

There are 80 draft laws currently under consideration by the deputies, including draft laws on amnesty in connection with the adoption of the new Constitution, digitalization and road safety, local self-government, the development of the telecommunications market and the mechanical engineering industry, as well as on technical and vocational education, notarial activities, and others.

Speaker Koshanov announced that before the current parliamentary session ends, the Majilis will review the Supreme Audit Chamber's report on how science funding is being used. The lower house will also evaluate the 2025 budget execution reports and receive government updates on actions taken to resolve voter concerns.

In its legislative work, the Majilis places special emphasis on openness and cooperation with expert communities. Meetings of the Public Chamber are held on a regular basis. Koshanov also spoke about the results of the work in parliamentary diplomacy, as well as activities within TURKPA, the IPA CIS, and other inter-parliamentary organizations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.