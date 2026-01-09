Head of State amends Administrative Offenses Code
16:40, 9 January 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law amending the Code on Administrative Offenses, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State signed the Law "On Amendments and Additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Administrative Offenses."
The full text of the Law will be published in the press.
