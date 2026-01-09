EN
    Head of State amends Administrative Offenses Code

    16:40, 9 January 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law amending the Code on Administrative Offenses, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayabergenov/Qazinform

    The Head of State signed the Law "On Amendments and Additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Administrative Offenses."

    The full text of the Law will be published in the press.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the President also signed the Construction and Digital Codes of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



     

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
