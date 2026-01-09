Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inks Digital Code
15:50, 9 January 2026
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday inked the Digital Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The text of the Code is to be published in the press.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also signed the law to introduce amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digitalization, transport, and entrepreneurship. The text of the law will be published in the press as well.
