EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inks Digital Code

    15:50, 9 January 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday inked the Digital Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inks Digital Code
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The text of the Code is to be published in the press.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also signed the law to introduce amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digitalization, transport, and entrepreneurship. The text of the law will be published in the press as well.

    Previously, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President signs the Construction Code. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Laws, decrees, orders Digital Kazakhstan Transport
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All