    Kazakh President signs Construction Code

    15:17, 9 January 2026

    This has been informed by the press service of the Akorda presidential residence on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The text of the Code will be published in the press, the press service added.

    Additionally, the Head of State inked the law introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding architecture, urban planning, and construction. The text of the law is set to be published in the press soon.

    Previously, Qazinform reported the U.S. and Bulgarian ambassadors deliver credentials to the Kazakh President. 

