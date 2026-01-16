HC Torpedo wins at start of 2026 IIHF Continental Cup

The Kazakh side opened the tournament against Denmark’s reigning champions, Herning Blue Fox.

After the Danish team took the lead in the second period, Andrei Korabeinikov’s side quickly equalized and then pulled away, scoring five unanswered goals to win 6–2.

Torpedo will play their next group-stage match against France’s Angers Ducs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV Channels will broadcast the Winter Olympic Games live. The XXV Winter Olympic Games will take place in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from February 6 to 22. A total of 116 medal events will be contested across eight sports. To note, Kazakhstan has secured Olympic quotas in three sports, including short track speed skating, speed skating, and figure skating. According to preliminary estimates, around 35 Kazakh athletes are expected to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.