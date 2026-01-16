Kazakh TV Channels to broadcast 2026 Winter Olympic Games live

The XXV Winter Olympic Games will take place in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from February 6 to 22.

The opening ceremony and the full competition program will be broadcast on Qazaqstan, Qazsport, Khabar, and Jibek Joly TV Channels live.

Reporting teams will work directly at the venues to deliver exclusive news updates. Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV Channels will air Olympic Diaries daily programs.

Qazsport will also feature a live studio program, Milan — Cortina 2026.

A total of 116 medal events will be contested across eight sports. To note, Kazakhstan has secured Olympic quotas in three sports, including short track speed skating, speed skating, and figure skating. According to preliminary estimates, around 35 Kazakh athletes are expected to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

For the first time in history, the Winter Games will be hosted by two cities bringing together around 3,000 athletes from nearly 100 countries.