Kazakhstan eyes 35-athlete team for 2026 Winter Olympic Games

At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Kazakhstan was represented by 34 athletes.

Speaking at a Government's meeting, Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov said that Kazakhstan has already secured two individual Olympic quotas in figure skating, earned by Sofia Samodelkina and Mikhail Shaidorov.

In addition, the minister said that nine quotas have been obtained in short track speed skating and 12 in speed skating.

Earlier, Kazakhstan announced flag bearers for Olympic Games in Milan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team will take part in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in 10 sports, competing for 58 medal events.