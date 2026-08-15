Harry Potter shop to bring Diagon Alley to London’s Oxford Street

The immersive destination will feature Diagon Alley-themed areas, magical details, photo opportunities and exclusive experiences designed to make visitors feel as though they are walking along the famous wizarding shopping street.

Among the highlights will be a towering Ukrainian Ironbelly Dragon overlooking a Gringotts-themed area, a Leaky Cauldron-inspired food and beverage experience serving Butterbeer and Butterbeer Ice Cream, and a full-sized Knight Bus parked inside the shop.

The Oxford Street location will also offer exclusive merchandise, including a Diagon Alley Wand, an Oxford Street-exclusive Harry Potter Funko Pop!, MinaLima artwork inspired by the Knight Bus and Diagon Alley, and a collection of exclusive Butterbeer labels.

Visitors will also be able to find Harry Potter clothing, stationery, accessories and other merchandise.

More details and surprises are expected to be announced ahead of the opening.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the LEGO Group had unveiled eight new sets based on the Harry Potter universe to mark the franchise’s 25th anniversary.