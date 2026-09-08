Harry Potter magic coming to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Miral, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, announced that Diagon Alley, Hogwarts and the Forbidden Forest will cover approximately 63,000 square meters.

"For the first time in the Middle East, fans will explore the wizarding world in an all-new way," the park said. The lands will feature world-exclusive Harry Potter-themed rides created specifically for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, alongside immersive environments inspired by the popular franchise.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, called the project "a significant milestone in the continued evolution of Yas Island and the emirate of Abu Dhabi."

Photo credit: Screenshot from www.wbworldabudhabi.com/en/harry-potter

He said the expansion supports Abu Dhabi's wider ambitions to diversify its economy, strengthen tourism and develop its entertainment sector.

Photo credit: Screenshot from www.wbworldabudhabi.com/en/harry-potter

Simon Robinson, President of Global Experiences and Studio Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery, said the project would deepen the connection between the company's franchises and their fans.

"This development reflects our long-term vision for immersive entertainment experiences that set new benchmarks for the industry," he said.

The Harry Potter lands are part of a broader expansion that also includes two previously announced DC attractions, Kryptonite Collider and Superman Up and Away.

Photo credit: Screenshot from www.wbworldabudhabi.com/en/harry-potter

Together, the additions will increase Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi's overall size by more than 50%, adding around 70,000 square meters of theme park space.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Gyr Pure Ultra White falcon had set a new world auction record after selling for AED 2.1 million ($571,000) at the final falcon auction of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026.