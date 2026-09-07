Falcon sets world auction record with $571,000 sale in Abu Dhabi

The record-breaking sale took place during the exhibition’s closing falcon auction, where bidders competed for the rare bird, which originated from the United States. The winning bid marked the highest price ever paid for a falcon at auction.

The Gyr Pure Ultra White is highly valued for its exceptionally rare white plumage, pure lineage and distinctive appearance. Its rarity made it one of the most sought-after falcons featured at this year’s ADIHEX auctions.

The annual exhibition ADIHEX brings together falconers, breeders, collectors and enthusiasts from around the world, providing a platform to celebrate and preserve falconry as an important part of Emirati and wider Gulf heritage.

Earlier, it was reported the 2026 International Falcon Breeders Auction in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, had recorded its most expensive sale of the year on its seventh night, when a mottled gyr (Super White) chick had fetched SAR1.3 million ($346,274) - the second‑highest price in the auction’s history.