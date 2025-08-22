EN
    Hail and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan

    07:11, 22 August 2025

    16 regions of Kazakhstan and the city of Astana are forecast to brace for rain and thunderstorms on Friday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Hail and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Thunderstorms are set to strike Zhetysu region.

    Heavy rain, squalls and hail, thunderstorms and fog are expected today in Pavlodar region.

    The extreme high fire threat is in place in Shymkent and Turkistan cities.

    Hail, thunderstorms and squalls are reported to be gripping Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Akmola regions as well as  Astana city.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported on the weather forecast for August 21. 

