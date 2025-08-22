Hail and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan

Thunderstorms are set to strike Zhetysu region.

Heavy rain, squalls and hail, thunderstorms and fog are expected today in Pavlodar region.

The extreme high fire threat is in place in Shymkent and Turkistan cities.

Hail, thunderstorms and squalls are reported to be gripping Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Akmola regions as well as Astana city.

Earlier, Kazinform reported on the weather forecast for August 21.