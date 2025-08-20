Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan's north, northwest and center Aug 20

Chances of hail will be high in the northwest and north.

No precipitation is forecast in the country's west, south and east.

Strong wind will hit across the country, and dust storm is expected in southern areas.

Fire danger is reported to be high in Almaty region, southeast and east of Zhetysu region, east of Ulytau region, north and south of Atyrau region, as well as southwest of West Kazakhstan region.

The met service also warns of extremely high fire threat in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, west of West Kazakhstan region, west, north and east of Almaty region, west and east of Atyrau region, as well as south of Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe regions.