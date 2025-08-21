EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Scorching heat to bake two regions of Kazakhstan

    07:01, 21 August 2025

    The northwest cyclone sets the tone across the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing rain and thunderstorms, and heavy downpours to the north, hail and squalls to the north and west, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Scorching heat to bake two regions of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: pexels

    The country’s south is forecast to enjoy the weather precipitation on Thursday.

    Sweltering temperatures are expected to grip Almaty and Mangistau regions with mercury rising as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

    The high fire threat is in effect in Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, and Abai regions.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported what the weather would be like on August 20. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan Heat wave Regions rains Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All