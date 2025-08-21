Scorching heat to bake two regions of Kazakhstan
07:01, 21 August 2025
The northwest cyclone sets the tone across the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing rain and thunderstorms, and heavy downpours to the north, hail and squalls to the north and west, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The country’s south is forecast to enjoy the weather precipitation on Thursday.
Sweltering temperatures are expected to grip Almaty and Mangistau regions with mercury rising as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.
The high fire threat is in effect in Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, and Abai regions.
