Scorching heat to bake two regions of Kazakhstan

The country’s south is forecast to enjoy the weather precipitation on Thursday.

Sweltering temperatures are expected to grip Almaty and Mangistau regions with mercury rising as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

The high fire threat is in effect in Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, and Abai regions.

Earlier, Kazinform reported what the weather would be like on August 20.