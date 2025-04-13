Kazakhstan's Karimi - winner of World Cup Osijek 2025
23:50, 13 April 2025
Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claimed Dobro World Cup Osijek 2025 champion's title with a brilliant performance in the men's high bar exercises final, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
He got 14.666 points from judges, winning his second medal at the event. Previously, he was awarded bronze in the floor exercises.
Alexander Myakinin from Israel claimed silver with 14.433 points, and Chenyi Xie from China took bronze with 14.300 points.
Team Kazakhstan swept three medals in Osijek. Nariman Kurbanov won bronze in the pommel horse exercises.