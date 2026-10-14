Guilfoyle steps down as U.S. ambassador to Greece

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia told reporters. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”

The decision followed allegations that Guilfoyle sought money, gifts and favors in exchange for access to administration officials. Guilfoyle denies wrongdoing.

In a statement on her official X account, she rejected the accusations.

“These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity,” she wrote.

Guilfoyle thanked President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for appointing her and said she remained committed to supporting the administration.

Reflecting on her tenure, she highlighted efforts to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advance the Vertical Corridor energy route and strengthen defense cooperation with Greece.

She also credited the embassy with expanding opportunities for U.S. businesses and investment in the region.

Her departure came a day after Trump said he was considering removing her as ambassador.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump selected commentator Katie Zacharia as the next White House press secretary.