Donald Trump choses Katie Zacharia as next White House press secretary

Zacharia will become the US president’s sixth spokesperson across his two presidential terms.

“It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia… I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia... I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration." - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2026

Trump went on to call Zacharia ‘a loyal and brilliant supporter right from the beginning’.

Zacharia responded with a post of gratitude on X, thanking the US President for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary.

“Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime,” she emphasized.

Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary. Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime. President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country. The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day. I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out. Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting. God bless President Trump, and God bless America. — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 9, 2026

Zacharia previously served as a spokeswoman at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Caroline Leavitt had stepped down from the post of the White House Press Secretary in August.