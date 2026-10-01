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    Donald Trump choses Katie Zacharia as next White House press secretary

    01:03, 11 October 2026

    Donald Trump has chosen commentator Katie Zacharia to serve as the next White House press secretary, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Donald Trump, Katie Zacharia, White House, press secretary
    Phоtо credit: https://x.com/KatieZacharia/status/2108669620890550355

    Zacharia will become the US president’s sixth spokesperson across his two presidential terms.

    “It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia… I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Trump went on to call Zacharia ‘a loyal and brilliant supporter right from the beginning’.

    Zacharia responded with a post of gratitude on X, thanking the US President for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary.

    “Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime,” she emphasized.

    Zacharia previously served as a spokeswoman at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Caroline Leavitt had stepped down from the post of the White House Press Secretary in August.

    Donald Trump Appointments USA Mass media World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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