Rockstar Games released the title on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Early critic reviews put the PS5 version at 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, matching the score held by Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The average can change as more reviews come in.

What reviewers praised

Vice City and the surrounding fictional state of Leonida drew praise for their detail and the range of things players can do between missions. Reviewers also singled out the chemistry between Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose relationship drives the story after a robbery pulls them into a wider criminal conspiracy.

Where the game fell short

Some reviewers found the opening slow and the combat stiff. Performance was another sticking point for players who prefer smoother motion in driving and action sequences. Rockstar said it developed the game for current-generation consoles, “targeting 30 frames per second,” and highlighted improved visual clarity and ray-traced shadows on the PS5 Pro.

Early player ratings were also overwhelmingly positive. The PlayStation Store showed an average of 4.88 out of 5 from nearly 48,000 ratings. About 96% gave the game five stars, while 2% gave it one star. The ratings breakdown gives an early measure of player sentiment, with no explanation of why individual users scored it as they did.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the worldwide launch of Grand Theft Auto VI prompted some workers to take time off.