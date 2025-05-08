GTA 6 reportedly costs more than the Burj Khalifa

Developed by Rockstar Games, the project has been in the works for over 13 years. The reported $2 billion figure includes development, global marketing, and future content updates. While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the number, industry experts believe it could be accurate based on the scale and ambition of the game.

So why is GTA 6 so expensive?

According to reports, Rockstar is aiming for unmatched realism and scale. The game is rumored to include:

· A vast, hyper-realistic open world

· Advanced AI for smarter in-game characters

· Cinematic-quality graphics

· A detailed and emotionally rich storyline

The game is expected to retail for around $100, and some analysts believe it could earn back its full cost in a single day, similar to how GTA 5 made $1 billion in just three days after its 2013 release.

Fueling excitement, Rockstar dropped the second official GTA 6 trailer in a surprise release on Tuesday. Within just 48 hours, it had already gained over 84 million views on YouTube, underlining the franchise’s global reach and fan anticipation.

With unmatched hype and investment, GTA 6 is shaping up to be more than a blockbuster—it could be the most ambitious game in history.

Earlier, it was reported that Sony is actively exploring the use of artificial intelligence in video games and is developing prototypes of AI-powered characters.