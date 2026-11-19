GTA 6 cheats: How to unlock cash, unlimited ammo and more
Grand Theft Auto VI launched on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing cheat codes back to Vice City. Players can add $250,000 to their in-game balance, change the weather or summon a bulldozer, but some cheats require completing challenges first, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.
Editor’s note: The table lists GTA 6 cheat codes discovered so far; along with unlock requirements for two cheats whose button combinations are still unknown. More cheats appear in the game’s Progress menu, and many of their combinations remain undiscovered.
Among the tougher rewards is the Rhino tank, which requires completing every survival challenge. The P-996 Lazer fighter jet requires clearing every challenge in the game. Both are listed in the cheat menu, with their button sequences still undocumented.
Save before trying a code. Activating a cheat disables saving, trophies and achievements for that session, so any cash or progress gained after activation stays in that session
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that some workers took time off to play Grand Theft Auto VI as the game rolled out worldwide.