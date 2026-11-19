Image credit: Qazinform

Editor’s note: The table lists GTA 6 cheat codes discovered so far; along with unlock requirements for two cheats whose button combinations are still unknown. More cheats appear in the game’s Progress menu, and many of their combinations remain undiscovered.

Among the tougher rewards is the Rhino tank, which requires completing every survival challenge. The P-996 Lazer fighter jet requires clearing every challenge in the game. Both are listed in the cheat menu, with their button sequences still undocumented.

Save before trying a code. Activating a cheat disables saving, trophies and achievements for that session, so any cash or progress gained after activation stays in that session

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that some workers took time off to play Grand Theft Auto VI as the game rolled out worldwide.