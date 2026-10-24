Italian rider Toneatti inks extension with XDS Astana
Davide Toneatti has completed his fifth season in the Astana project. After three years with the continental team and a series of strong results – including overall victory at the Turul Romaniei and podium finishes in the General Classifications of the Giro del Friuli Venezia Giulia and Belgrade Banjaluka – Davide moved to the WorldTour team in 2025. Unfortunately, his first year at the professional level was hampered by health problems, but in the season just completed, Toneatti demonstrated strong results: he finished fourth at the Muur Classic Geraardsbergen, seventh on a stage of the Tour de Romandie and 12th overall at the Baloise Belgium Tour.
“I am very happy to continue developing within this project for another two years. Last year was quite difficult because of health problems, but the team was always there for me, we managed to overcome everything, and this year the season went more predictably and according to plan, allowing me to show what I am capable of overall. The new contract gives me great motivation to continue working hard and diligently together with the team in order to achieve our goals. I would like to thank Alexandr Vinokurov and the entire XDS Astana Team management for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to prove myself and repay that trust with good results, which I am sure will come,” Davide Toneatti shared.
“Davide is a young and very talented rider whose career got off to a different start than expected for reasons beyond his control. That is now behind him. Davide had a solid season this year, his potential is clearly visible, and we have every reason to expect him to make a significant breakthrough soon. Two more years of hard work lie ahead, but I think everything should work out well for him,” said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of XDS Astana Team.
Earlier, XDS Astana Team’s Max Kanter finished 2nd at the Hong Kong Cyclothon.