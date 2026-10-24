Italian rider Toneatti inks extension with XDS Astana

“I am very happy to continue developing within this project for another two years. Last year was quite difficult because of health problems, but the team was always there for me, we managed to overcome everything, and this year the season went more predictably and according to plan, allowing me to show what I am capable of overall. The new contract gives me great motivation to continue working hard and diligently together with the team in order to achieve our goals. I would like to thank Alexandr Vinokurov and the entire XDS Astana Team management for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to prove myself and repay that trust with good results, which I am sure will come,” Davide Toneatti shared.