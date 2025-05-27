Kazakhstan, Finland to facilitate interparliamentary diplomacy, investment and trade partnership

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu with Ville Skinnari, member of the Parliament of the Republic of Finland, head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The conversation focused on a broad range of bilateral issues, including contacts at the highest and high level, facilitating the development of inter-parliamentary diplomacy, strengthening trade and investment partnership.

To this end, the parties noted the importance of the Kazakh-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation that serves as an effective institutional platform for the promotion of dialogue and collaboration between Kazakh and Suomi’s officials and businessmen.

The sides exchanged views on the relevant topics of regional and international agenda, considering Finland’s presidency in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe this year, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act and the 15th anniversary of the Astana Declaration of the 2010 OSCE Summit.

Earlier, Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda Olivier Nduhungirehe. He arrived in Astana for the first time ahead of the upcoming official visit of President of Rwanda Paul Kagame to Kazakhstan, scheduled for 28–29 May. The foreign ministers discussed a wide range of issues covering political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian relations.