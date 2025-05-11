Graves of Hungarian prisoners of war of 1918 discovered in Ekibastuz
Graves of Hungarian prisoners of war dating back to 1918 have been discovered on the territory of Bogatyr coal mine in Ekibastuz, Pavlodar region, Kazinform News Agency learned from Ivan Trukhin, a member of a regional archaeological expedition.
According to him, the remains belong to Hungarian prisoners of war who worked as miners in the coal pits of Ekibastuz in the early 20th century. The archaeologists are currently working on identification of the remains and are studying historical documents.
“This is a small cemetery, with 20 to 30 graves. The headstones are partially destroyed, but we managed to read inscriptions on two of them. Now, together with the Amanat party, we want to start the research works. We will contact the Hungarian Embassy. Probably, some of the relatives are still alive, and if they are interested, this cemetery could be restored,” the archaeologist said.
The archaeologist noted that the exploration works in the area have been temporarily halted to ensure the safety of the research and preserve the historical value of the site.