GPT-6 Astra: What’s new

The company described Astra as its most intelligent and aligned model to date, built on advances in pre-training, reinforcement learning and alignment. It is initially being released to a limited number of organizations before expanding to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users in the coming days.

A major focus of the new model is computer use. Astra can fill out online forms, update customer records, organize calendars, conduct online research, work with documents and spreadsheets, analyze scientific data and troubleshoot software directly on screen.

OpenAI says Astra is also considerably faster than GPT-5.6 Sol in computer-based tasks. In one OSWorld 2.0 test, it completed tasks in about 40 minutes on average, compared with roughly 75 minutes for GPT-5.6 Sol, while also achieving a higher score.

The model has also been trained to handle complex professional workflows and produce finished documents, spreadsheets and presentations. OpenAI says Astra is better at following existing templates, selecting only relevant information and maintaining context when instructions change during a task.

In coding, Astra scored 57.9% on Terminal-Bench 4.0, compared with 37.3% for GPT-5.6 Sol. It also achieved strong results in scientific reasoning, including 96% on GPQA Diamond, which tests graduate-level questions in biology, chemistry and physics.

OpenAI highlighted cybersecurity as one of the areas where Astra has advanced most sharply. In internal testing without production safeguards, the model achieved a 100% score on ExploitBench and discovered two previously unknown software vulnerabilities during a separate evaluation.

The company also says Astra is less likely than earlier models to exceed the boundaries of a user's request or produce unintended outcomes, although OpenAI acknowledged that monitoring the model's written reasoning has become more difficult in some tests.

GPT-6 Astra will also be available through the OpenAI API, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Bedrock. Standard API pricing is set at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on disruptions to ChatGPT and several other artificial intelligence services.