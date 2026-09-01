ChatGPT, Claude and Grok AI services hit by outages worldwide

Access problems with the chatbot emerged amid a widespread outage affecting several major AI platforms.

According to Downdetector, disruptions were reported affecting ChatGPT, Claude and Grok, with users in multiple countries experiencing problems accessing the services.

In Kazakhstan, outages were also reported by Detector404, while OpenAI’s official status page showed an ongoing issue affecting ChatGPT.

Users said the chatbot was failing to respond to prompts, failing to load properly, or displaying error messages. The disruptions affected both the web version of the service and mobile applications.

In Kazakhstan, the highest number of outage reports came from users in Almaty and Astana.

Earlier, OpenAI confirmed an elevated error rate affecting ChatGPT and Codex. The company said it had taken steps to address the issue and was continuing to monitor the recovery of its services.

The cause of the simultaneous disruptions affecting several AI services has not yet been officially determined.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Meta’s U.S. Department of War had added Starshield AI’s Grok for Government to GenAI.mil, giving military and civilian personnel access to another advanced generative AI tool alongside ChatGPT.