Government of Kazakhstan extends condolences to Qatari people

Serik Zhumangarin, on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan and personally, conveyed deepest condolences to the sheikh's family and the people of Qatar. Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov also visited the embassy alongside him.

In the condolence book, Zhumangarin noted that the people of Kazakhstan will forever remember Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani's tireless efforts as a wise and far-sighted statesman who played a key role in transforming Qatar into one of the world's fastest-growing nations. It also particularly emphasized that his support left a lasting mark on the history of bilateral cooperation.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan and Qatar have maintained a joint high-level committee since 2000 under a bilateral government agreement. The Ministry of National Economy has served as the committee's working body since 2015, overseeing its activities from the 4th session onward. The committee's co-chair is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

As written earlier, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Amir of Qatar who held the official title of the Father Amir, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 74.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the Amir of Qatar, expressing deep sorrow over the passing of the former Amir of the State of Qatar. Later, the President arrived in Doha to offer his deepest fraternal condolences to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Royal Family on the passing of the Father-Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.