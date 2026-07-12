Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offers condolences to Emir of Qatar

The Head of State emphasized that in this difficult hour, he shares the sorrow of the Emir of Qatar, his family, and his compatriots.

"Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani was an outstanding leader who laid a solid foundation for Qatar's prosperity and a prosperous future for his people, and who sincerely served the cause of strengthening international stability. Kazakhstanis will always remember your father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, as a wise leader, a highly-respected international politician, and a historic figure who made a tremendous contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation," the telegram reads.

As written earlier, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of Qatar who held the official title of the Father Emir, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 74.



