Former Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani passes away

"The Amiri Diwan announced the death of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani on Sunday morning July 12, 2026. The Amiri Diwan statement added: May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him the best reward for what he achieved for his homeland and nation," the official statement said.

A Statement by Amiri Diwan

The Amiri Diwan announced the death of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani on Sunday morning July 12, 2026. The Amiri Diwan statement added: May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him the best reward for what he achieved for his… pic.twitter.com/YhNY7x6GAO — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) July 12, 2026

The Amiri Diwan announced a public mourning period for four days, with flags to be flown at half-mast. Work will be suspended in all ministries, government agencies, and public institutions starting Monday, July 13, 2026, with employees resuming work on Sunday, July 19, 2026.