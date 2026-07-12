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    Former Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani passes away

    14:50, 12 July 2026

    Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of Qatar who held the official title of the Father Emir, passed away on July 12 at the age of 74, Qazinform News Agency cites QNA.

    Former Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani passes away
    Photo source: Amiri Diwan

    "The Amiri Diwan announced the death of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani on Sunday morning July 12, 2026. The Amiri Diwan statement added: May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him the best reward for what he achieved for his homeland and nation," the official statement said.

    The Amiri Diwan announced a public mourning period for four days, with flags to be flown at half-mast. Work will be suspended in all ministries, government agencies, and public institutions starting Monday, July 13, 2026, with employees resuming work on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

     

    World News Qatar Middle East Politics
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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