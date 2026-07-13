The opening date was announced jointly by Canada's Housing and Infrastructure Department and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Canadian government said the agreement was reached "with the support of the United States Government."

The 1.5-mile bridge, named after legendary Canadian hockey player Gordie Howe, had been expected to open earlier this year. However, the launch was postponed after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to block the project during trade negotiations, demanding the United States receive at least half ownership of the crossing.

Under the original agreement, Canada financed the bridge's construction, while toll revenues will be shared equally after Canada recovers its investment.

Whitmer welcomed the breakthrough, calling the project "a great deal for our state."

"This bridge is a testament to the enduring partnership between Michigan and Canada and what we can get done when we think big and bet on our shared future together," she said.

Canada's Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson said the bridge "will create new opportunities, strengthen our economy, and bring economic benefits" for both countries.

The crossing is expected to ease congestion at existing border routes and improve trade between the United States and Canada through modern customs facilities and expanded freight capacity.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a full trade embargo on Spain after Madrid refused to allow U.S. forces to use its military bases for operations related to strikes on Iran.