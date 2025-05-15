Google introduces advanced anti-theft security for Android

According to Google, with this update, any attempts to bypass security locks or perform factory resets will trigger a complete device lockdown. Only legitimate owners will be able to restore access by verifying their identity through passwords or Google account credentials.

Currently, Android already includes basic theft protection that requires entering previous owner information after a device reset. However, the company acknowledges that criminals frequently attempt to circumvent these mechanisms using third-party software or hardware manipulation. The new system aims to prevent such attempts by locking down devices at the first sign of security bypassing.

The upgraded protection is expected to launch with the official release of Android 16, scheduled for June. While this feature is not yet available in the latest Android 16 Beta 4.1, developers indicate it may appear in the final release or in the upcoming Quarterly Platform Release.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Mexico filed a legal lawsuit against Google over Gulf of Mexico name change.