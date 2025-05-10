Mexico files legal lawsuit against Google over Gulf of Mexico name change

Sheinbaum told a regular morning press conference that Google has already been sued and that "a first resolution" has been issued, awaiting compliance.

The United States could "change the name of a state, a mountain, a lake" and call it "whatever they decide" if it is within its territory, but those on the Mexican and Cuban sides cannot be renamed, said the Mexican president, noting that Google must clearly distinguish the respective areas.

The dispute occurred amid ongoing tariff tensions, primarily over immigration and security issues. Authorities from both countries have held meetings to reach an agreement.

Sheinbaum has held six telephone conversations with her U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

She said she has maintained a "cordial dialogue" with Trump, but the Gulf name issue has not been addressed.

"We have not touched it. What we propose is: they have a resolution where they have the right, but not to name the entire Gulf, but the (part) corresponding to their territory," said the Mexican president.

Earlier it was reported that Google officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in its Maps app following a change instituted by US President Donald Trump.