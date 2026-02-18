Golovkin’s Hall of Fame induction date announced

According to the official IBHOF account, the 2026 induction ceremony is scheduled to take place from June 11 to 14 in Canastota, New York.

Among the modern male boxers set to be honored are Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin, Britain’s Nigel Benn, and American fighter Antonio Tarver.

Golovkin will become the first Kazakh boxer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was selected through a vote by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) along with a panel of international boxing historians. His election to the Hall of Fame was officially announced in December 2025.

The Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum, established to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the sport, is located in Canastota, New York. It opened in 1990 in tribute to world champions Carmen Basilio and Billy Backus, both born in the town.

It is worth noting that in past years, the Hall of Fame has welcomed legends such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, as well as Kostya Tszyu (2011), Vitali Klitschko (2018), and Wladimir Klitschko (2021).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Gennady Golovkin has been elected president of World Boxing, becoming the first Kazakhstani to lead an international sports federation.