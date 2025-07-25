U.S. and Israel condemn French plan to recognize Palestinian state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the move “a launch pad to annihilate Israel,” while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described it as “reckless.” Washington said it “strongly rejects” the declaration, warning it undermines ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the upcoming recognition on Thursday, stating it reflects France’s “historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.” He emphasized the urgent need to end the war and bring relief to Gaza, declaring: “We must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region.”

Palestinian officials welcomed the announcement, calling it a vital step toward statehood. If implemented, France would become the first G7 nation to recognize Palestine.

Tensions surrounding Gaza ceasefire talks have also escalated. U.S. and Israeli negotiators withdrew from ongoing negotiations in Qatar, accusing Hamas of not acting “in good faith.”

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said: “We decided to bring our team home from Doha… after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. According to UNRWA, one in five children in northern Gaza is malnourished, with aid agencies warning of mass starvation.

Earlier, it was reported that the Slovenian Parliament approved the recognition of an independent Palestinian state with a majority vote. The decision passed with 52 votes in favor.