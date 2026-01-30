Global football revenues set new record in Deloitte Money League 2026

Real Madrid retained its position as the highest earning football club in the world for a second consecutive season, generating close to €1.2 billion. Commercial activities alone brought in €594 million, driven by merchandising growth and new sponsorships. Deloitte noted that this commercial figure would independently place the club among the top ten earners globally. Despite a 6% decline in matchday income linked to reduced Personal Seat Licence sales, Real Madrid’s €233 million matchday revenue remained the second highest ever recorded.

For the first time since the 2019 to 2020 season, FC Barcelona returned to the Money League podium, ranking second with €975 million in revenue. The club posted a 27% annual increase, largely due to the introduction of Personal Seat Licences, which generated around €70 million amid the ongoing redevelopment of Spotify Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich climbed to third place with €861 million following higher broadcast income linked to its participation in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup. Paris Saint Germain ranked fourth with €837 million, supported by its first UEFA Champions League title and continued commercial success through global brand partnerships.

Commercial revenue remained the dominant income stream for the third straight year, averaging €265 million per club and surpassing €5 billion in total. Deloitte highlighted a growing shift toward diversified stadium usage, with clubs increasingly developing hotels, restaurants and entertainment spaces to generate income beyond matchdays.

Broadcast revenue rose 10% overall, accounting for 38% of total Money League income. However, Deloitte noted increasing divergence between top ranked clubs and those placed 11 to 20, which remain more dependent on broadcasting income. Expanded international competitions, particularly the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA tournaments, were key contributors to growth, although Deloitte cautioned that the rising number of matches poses challenges for player welfare.

The report concludes that with domestic broadcast markets plateauing in parts of Europe, clubs are placing greater emphasis on commercial strategy, brand development and venue innovation as the primary drivers of long-term financial growth.

