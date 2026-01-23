European football weighs response as Greenland tensions ease

According to media reports, around 20 heads of European football associations raised the issue informally on the sidelines of an event in Budapest marking the 125th anniversary of the Hungarian Football Federation. The talks reflected growing concern over Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, which is a member of UEFA.

While football authorities have so far avoided public statements, the issue is sensitive as the United States is set to host the majority of matches at the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Some officials believe that any escalation, particularly involving the use of force, could prompt a coordinated European response, including the possibility of a UEFA led boycott.

At the same time, European political leaders signaled cautious relief after Trump appeared to step back from his earlier threats. Following emergency consultations, European Council President Antonio Costa said the European Union would remain firm. “The bloc will continue to stand up for its interests and defend itself against any form of coercion,” he stated.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was credited by European officials with helping defuse the immediate crisis through dialogue with Trump. However, uncertainty remains over the details of a reported framework agreement.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed that Denmark’s sovereignty was not up for negotiation, while noting openness to discussions on existing defense arrangements.

Within football circles, discussions are expected to continue. UEFA’s executive committee is due to meet in Brussels on 11 February, although no formal decisions have yet been placed on the agenda.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States had introduced an accelerated visa procedure known as the “FIFA Pass” for international spectators holding tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The measure is aimed at facilitating smoother entry for millions of visitors expected to travel to the country during the tournament.