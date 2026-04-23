Global condom prices set to rise on Middle East disruptions

CEO Goh Miah Kiat said that rising prices for petrochemical-based inputs such as synthetic rubber, nitrile and packaging materials are forcing the increase. “We have no choice but to transfer the costs right now,” he said.

At the same time, Karex is experiencing a surge in demand of around 30% this year, as shipping delays and higher freight costs reduce customer inventories. Delivery times to Europe and the United States have nearly doubled to about two months.

The company produces over 5 billion condoms annually, supplying major brands such as Durex and Trojan, as well as public health systems including Britain’s NHS and UN-backed programs.

Karex warned that ongoing disruptions to energy and petrochemical flows from the Middle East are tightening global supply chains, despite having sufficient stock for the coming months.

Meanwhile, maritime security risks are adding further uncertainty. Greek firm MARISKS reported fraudulent messages sent to shipping companies, offering safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for cryptocurrency. “These specific messages are a scam,” the firm said, stressing they did not originate from Iranian authorities.

The warnings come as tensions escalate in the region, with restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz disrupting a key global energy route and leaving hundreds of vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United Kingdom and France will convene a meeting of military planners from more than 30 nations this week to develop a coordinated strategy to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.